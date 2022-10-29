Ashantis are not part; it is your subjects who are witches and villagers – Opambour blasts Okyenhene

General News of Saturday, 29 October 2022

The founder and leader of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwah Yiadom alias Opambour, has reacted to the labelling of critics of President Akufo-Addo as being witches and uncouth by the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II.



According to Opambour, it cannot be said that the chief was addressing the entire nation, especially the people of Ashanti Region, but rather the people of Akyem area which his authority covers.



He therefore called on people who are livid about the Okyenhene’s comments to ignore the statement by the chief.



“Is that the words of comfort we are supposed to give the people expressing their grievances about the president? He has labelled those hooting at the president as witches and senseless people. Does it include his elders and entire subjects?



“Well, those of us in the Ashanti Region are not part. He was referring to the people in his town. He has just realised that they are witches and don’t have sense even though he is their ruler. But for us, we can’t be bothered. So I don’t have anything else to say. We would be bothered if he had said it in the Ashanti Region but since he said it in the Eastern Region [Kyebi] nobody should force it to be about them."



Amidst rising economic hardship, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government seem to have fallen out of favour with some Ghanaians.



This was evident during the president’s recent tour of some regions where videos emerged showing residents booing at the president and his convoy as they went by.



The first of such videos emerged from the Ashanti Region with a later one coming from the Eastern Region.



But addressing the president and his delegation when they visited Kyebi, the Okyenhene did not mince words when he described critics of the president as witches and villagers who are uncouth.







According to him the president contrary to being criticised for the state of the economy deserves commendation.



“We must appreciate the feat of the President and show him an appreciation for what he has done for Ghana. We must defend and protect him”.



Okyenhene minced no words stating that, "those insulting the President are children of villagers. They are uncivilized. No well-nurtured person will insult an elderly. If you were raised in the Church, you will not insult an elder. If you are not a villager then you may be a witch or wizard”.





Okyenhene consoled President Akufo-Addo that, “Not all will like you. Even Jesus Christ was crucified. It won’t bother me if they speak with sincerity but when you speak with hate, witchcraft, and envy, you must be careful because one day, one day! one day! one day! One day! truth will overcome evil lies and envy”.







