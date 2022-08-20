Ashanti region special and critical to NDC’s 2024 victory – Sammy Gyamfi

General News of Saturday, 20 August 2022

The Ashanti Region is a special and critical factor for the National Democratic Congress, NDC, going into the 2024 elections.



This is according to Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications officer of the party, who stressed that the NDC cannot win the election without putting in work to make gains in the region.



Gyamfi is part of a high-profile delegation of national officers who are in the region to champion the party’s membership drive as the NDC continue grassroots mobilization for the 2024 vote.



Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, August 18, 2022; Sammy Gyamfi said: "we consider this region [Ashanti] as the topmost priority of all of our priorities. We consider this region very special and very critical to the victory 2024 agenda of the party.”



He added, "we know we cannot win power and attain our objectives as a political party without giving special attention and focus to this region".



The NDC membership drive which started on August 18, 2022, is expected to end on August 31, 2022. The NDC is expected to start election of officers from the grassroots through to the national level in the coming months.



Sammy Gyamfi averred that the NDC remained the only party that developed the region whiles in government lamenting uncompleted projects in the region, supposedly abandoned because it was started under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama government.



Aside Gyamfi, other national executives in the region for the exercise include: National Chairman, Mr. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo; the General Secretary, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah; the National Women's Organiser, Hannah Louisa Bissiw.



