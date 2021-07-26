Ashanti region records 783 new cases of Alpha & Delta variants in 1 week

Health News of Monday, 26 July 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Ashanti Region has recorded 783 new cases of Alpha and delta variates of COVID-19 between 19th -25 July 2021, data from the Ghana Health Service has revealed.



The disease has been recorded in 85 schools including basic, senior high, and university.



A total of 365 students have so far contracted the virus with 254 recoveries, while 111 students are still undergoing treatment.



The Ashanti Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Emmanuel Tenkorang, who made the disclosure while addressing the media in Kumasi, said currently 25 schools have active cases under management.



"As of Wednesday, 21st July 2021, the Ghana Health Services reported that Ghana’s number of active cases stands at four thousand and ninety-four (4,094). A total of one million, three hundred and ninety-four thousand, five hundred and forty (1,394,540) tests have been conducted, out of which one hundred and one thousand, one hundred and seventy (101,170) persons have been infected with the virus, and ninety-six thousand, two hundred and fifty-five (96,255) persons have recovered.



Thirty-six (36) more people have died from COVID over the last ten (10) weeks, bringing the cumulative number of deaths to eight hundred and nineteen (819) since the onset of the pandemic. Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi Metropolitan areas remain the hotspots of infections.



This entire development is very alarming, especially as officials of the Ghana Health Service say the recovery rate is on the decline," he explained.