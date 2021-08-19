Ashanti region ranks number one in suicide cases - Mental health director

Regional News of Thursday, 19 August 2021

The Ashanti Region has been named as the topmost region when it comes to suicide issues.



Doctor Amma Boadu, National Deputy Director of Mental Health, giving the statistics revealed that the period under review was captured from January to June 2021.



According to her, the overall record of suicide attempted cases in the 16 regions of Ghana within the period was 417. She revealed that the Ashanti region leads with 61, followed by the Eastern region, 60 with the Upper East region placed third with 47 cases. Greater Accra and Central regions followed by recording 37 cases each.



Doctor Boadu who expressed worry about the situation indicated that it is time the media and other stakeholders team up to make sure suicides within the country are totally seized or reduced.



According to her, it is the responsibility of everyone to monitor and show concern for people who look worried so that we are able to rescue them from calamities in one way or the other.



The Mental Health doctor who linked most of such unfortunate incidents to mental issues in one way or the other called on the media to make it a priority by advocating for the need to stay relevant irrespective of a situation.



She also advised that it is very prudent we learn how to develop positive attitudes that could help detach us from suicidal thoughts. She said some of such ways is by learning how to develop positive esteem for yourself, finding a trusted and loved ones to discuss your story, learning how to cope with both difficult and positive situations.



She finally advised that the best way to avoid disturbing thoughts is by sticking to positive mentalities and learning to ignore negative mentality.







She, therefore, admonished that people who are easily put off by negative words from others should always associate themselves with positive-minded people all the time.



"We don't necessarily advise people to completely detach themselves from others. But what I'm saying is that if you're a type who's easily put off by negative comments from others, it is very advisable you detach yourself from people who could easily deject you so that you don't put yourself into trouble," she concluded.