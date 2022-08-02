Ashanti region deserves more development as your stronghold – Otumfuo to NPP

General News of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has called on the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to furnish the Ashanti region with more developmental projects.



The Asante Monarch said the region is the stronghold of the governing party and for that reason, it deserves the best.



"[The] Ashanti region is the bedrock of your party and, therefore, we demand the best," the Asakyihene, Nana Mensah Bonsu who delivered Otumfuo's speech said.



Asakyihene deputised Otumfuo at the commissioning of 100 km rehabilitation and auxiliary infrastructure of the Kumasi Inner Ring and Adjacent streets project at Nsenie today, Monday, 1 August 2022.



He expressed gratitude to the government for the road project but indicated that the region needs more.



While expressing confidence in the NPP government, he said the region is expecting to see more roads before 2024.