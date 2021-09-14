Ashanti Youth gave Mahama 3.6 % more votes in 2020, ready to do more in 2024 – Onasis Kobby

General News of Tuesday, 14 September 2021

The Deputy Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress’ branch in the Ashanti Region, Onasis Kobby, has said that the party will deliver more votes for John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 elections.



Onasis, in a Facebook post, said that the youth of Ashanti Region have absolute belief in John Mahama to turn around the fortunes of the country.



He observed in the 2020 elections, the youth in the region indicated their confidence with a 3.5 increment on the number of votes polled in 2016.



Onasis remarked that coupled with the disappointment of the Akufo-Addo government and the work of the party in the region, he is confident the party will rake in more votes in 2024.



He rejected accusations by a youth group that John Mahama neglected them hence their decision to withdraw their support for him.



Onasis Kobby said that the NDC youth in the Ashanti Region will work hard to ensure that Mahama’s comeback dreams are fulfilled.



“We the youth of the NDC in Ashanti Region and the NDC at large have absolute belief in John Dramani Mahama. From 2016 to 2020, the NDC votes maximize by 3.6% in the Ashanti Region. In our 2016 we had 23% but in 2020 we had 26.5% and that is significant enough to tell a story. The NPP fearing they will lose the 2024 elections and they are going to lose it Ashanti Region because there is a huge untapped youth vote in the Ashanti Region and the NDC has gained so much popularity,” he said in the social media post.



The Youth Organizer added that, “He has gained so much acceptability in the Ashanti Region. Mahama spearheaded a lot of projects in the Ashanti Region and the youth of Ashanti Region have no alternative than to give him another chance. Our votes of 26.5% in 2020 was largely contributed by the youth in the Ashanti Region and the youth will give him more.”



Onasis urged Ghanaians to treat with contempt the claim by the group that the youth in the region want a new leader for the NDC.



“I want all Ghanaians to disregard the new going around. It is fictional and borne out of mischief. It is their wishful thinking. The fact is that the youth of Ashanti Region are solidly behind John Mahama.



“It is our promise that the youth of Ashanti Region will take to the Jubilee House come 2024. We are so much determined and we are urging Ghanaians to be ready for us. We are going to mobilize, vote and protect the votes of John Dramani Mahama come December 2024.



“That is a vow. If anybody sitting anywhere with vested interest of keeping the NPP in power will want to create mischief, that’s their headache. The reality is that the NDC youth in Ashanti Region is strongly behind John Dramanai Mahama. No act of mischief or insult will waver our trust and belief in John Dramani Mahama”, he said.



