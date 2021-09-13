Ashanti Youth are solidly behind Mahama – Deputy Youth Organizer

General News of Monday, 13 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians have been urged to treat with contempt a statement from a supposed youth group from the Ashanti Region that claims to reject John Dramanai Mahama as flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress for the 2024 elections.



A member of the Ashanti Regional Executive of the NDC has poured scorn on the report, describing its ‘mischievous and fictional’.



Onasis Kobby, who is the Deputy Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the NDC has in dismissing the report, reaffirmed the belief and trust of the youth wing of the party in the former president.



Onasis in a GhanaWeb interview averred that the primary focus of the party is to regain political power in 2024 and have a firm belief in John Dramani Mahama to deliver.



He stressed that the leadership of the party in the region will visit the nook and cranny of the region to mobilize the youth for John Dramani Mahama in 2024.



“I want all Ghanaians to disregard going round. It is fictional and borne out of mischief. It is their wishful thinking. The fact is that the youth of Ashanti Region are solidly behind John Mahama.



“It is our promise that the youth of Ashanti Region will take to the Jubilee House come 2024. We are so much determined and we are urging Ghanaians to be ready for us. We are going to mobilize, vote and protect the votes of John Dramani Mahama come December 2024.



“That is a vow. If anybody sitting anywhere with the vested interest in keeping the NPP in power will want to create mischief, that’s their headache. The reality is that the NDC youth in Ashanti Region is strongly behind John Dramanai Mahama. No act of mischief or insult will waver our trust and belief in John Dramani Mahama”, he said.



His reaction comes on the back of a statement from a group in the Ashanti Region that John Mahama rejected them hence their decision to pay back in 2024.



The group which claims to be an affiliate of the NDC recommended a new candidate to lead the party in 2024.