Ashanti: Tailor apprentice facing murder charge for KNUST student's death

General News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

The Kuntanase District Court in the Ashanti Region has remanded a tailor apprentice said to have murdered a 21-year-old Level 200 student of the KNUST, into prison custody.



25-yr-old Emmanuel Boateng was immediately arrested after the lifeless body of the deceased, Nana Kwaku Adu Gyamfi was found in a bush near the Bosomtwe District town of Sewua last Friday (22 April 2022).



Appearing before the court on Monday(25 April 2022), prosecutors prayed the court to remand the suspect into prison custody to assist police investigations.



The court presided over by H/W Francis Asakeya Ana-am granted the request and consequently remanded the suspect into prison custody.



The suspect has provisionally been charged with murder. His plea was however not taken although he had confessed to killing the deceased and made away with his mobile device.



Police prosecutor who doubles as District Police Commander for Kuntenase detailed how the lifeless body of the deceased was discovered on that fateful day.



“Last Friday, around 4 pm police gathered information that they had found a dead body around the outskirts of Sewua and that the person is not known, so I dispatched a team of investigators to the scene. When they went there, they saw a gentleman who was later identified as Adu Gyamfi Kwaku, a level 200 student of KNUST. Police took the body and deposited same at the hospital.”



Hearing continues on May 9, 2022.



SOURCE: DAILY MAIL GH