Ashanti Regional police arrest three suspected robbers

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 3 January 2022

The Ashanti Regional Police Intelligence Unit and Anti-Robbery Squad have arrested three robbery suspects.



The suspects are Dominic Afriyie aged 28 years, Frederick Achar aged 26 years, and Richard Simpson aged 23 years.



They were arrested through a targeted special operation at Atasomanso in the Ashanti Region this dawn, December 31, 2021.



The Police embarked on monitoring and surveillance operations following intelligence gathered that a gang of robbers were planning to rob some residents of Atasomanso and its environs.



At about 2:30 am, the team intercepted a Toyota Corolla taxi cab with registration number AS 5970 – 20 at Atasomanso with four occupants on board. In the process of arresting them, the driver of the taxi cab bolted.