Ashanti Regional Police Command introduces new measures to address car snatching cases

Regional News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ashanti Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service has outlined new measures to curb the rising snatching of cars in the region.



According to the Police, new measures have been introduced to curtail the recent cases of car snatching in some parts of the region.



The command in a statement revealed that the cases of car snatching were increasing although some syndicates behind the criminal activity have been arrested.



Below are the measures announced by the Police;



a. Call home when approaching for someone in the house to look out for suspicious characters around before you get home.



b. Make sure you have good exterior lighting, particularly around the front and the back door, so that you can identify persons and any dark areas where an intruder could take cover to attack.



c. You should be able to control external lighting from inside the house.



d. Be alert to anything unusual, such as strangers waiting outside your house or cars following you.



e. If you notice anything suspicious, report it to the police or relevant authorities.



f. Always vary the routes you use to your house so that you cannot be predicted by these miscreants.