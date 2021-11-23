Ashanti Regional NPP doesn't owe rent – Wontumi

Politics of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ashanti Regional Chairman for the governing New Patriotic Party, Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly called Chairman Wontumi, has described as false, the publication that the party is owing rent and for that reason, the landlady had stormed the regional headquarters to close it down.



Addressing a press conference today, Monday, 22 November 2021, the communication unit of Mr Wontumi’s 2024 campaign team said it met with the property owners who affirmed that the party does not owe rent.



The team’s leader, Mr Duncan Opoku Boateng, popularly called Bombay, said the regional party headquarters was rented for 10 years and was solely fully paid by their boss and that he does not owe the said landlady.



Mr Boateng indicated that some people who want to contest Chairman Wontumi orchestrated the rumour and subsequent action by instigating the nieces of the landlady in a bid to make the regional chairman appear incompetent and unpopular as the party’s internal elections approach.



Mr Boateng said the party executives have commenced investigations into the matter to unravel those behind it.