Ashanti Regional Minister commissions newly constructed police station at Sepaase

Regional News of Saturday, 13 August 2022

Source: Antwi Boasiako John, Contributor

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, has commissioned a newly constructed police station at Separase, in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



The structure which was constructed by the Municipal assembly, according to him, was to enhance structure to impact crime prevention, protection, and response time to threats; adding that the edifice will also motivate the police personnel, workers, and staff as the working environment is associated with public confidence.



Speaking at a short ceremony held to hand over the edifice to the Ghana Police Service, the Minister commended the residents and chiefs in the area for their quota in putting up the structure.



He praised the Member of Parliament for the area Hon Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere and the Municipal Chief Executive Hon Amoa Awuku for ensuring that residents in the municipality get maximum protection.



"Such gestures were well appreciated by the Regional Co-ordinating Council and so I am calling on others to assist the government to ensure law and order." He said.



He noted that the government has already rolled out pragmatic measures to stem the trend of the high rate of insecurity in the region including the provision of adequate infrastructure for the police service.



Handing over the structure to the police administration on Saturday, August 13, 2022, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah assured that the Police station will be equipped with the needed personnel to improve upon the manpower capacity and delivery time to security challenges.



He urged the personnel of the Police Service to ensure a maintenance culture to prolong the lifespan of the building.



