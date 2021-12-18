Ashanti Regional Minister assures of violent free Christmas

General News of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah has expressed confidence in the security outlook of the region as the Christmas and new year festivities approach.



According to him, a number of security measures have been put in place to foil any act of violence by unscrupulous people who may want to disturb the peace of the region during the period.



Speaking in an interview with Ultimate News’ Bayaga Fatawu the Minister urged the public to take their personal security seriously as a step to save them from attacks.



Mr. Osei Mensah also admonished drivers to drive carefully in order to prevent accidents in the festive season.



The Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police service DSP Godwin Ahianyo also emphasized that the police service has deployed a number of strategies to ward off criminals within the Christmas period.



He assured that the security tactics installed by the police service will help drastically deal with lawbreakers.



DSP Godwin Ahianyo added that some of the police personnel will be stationed at vantage points while others patrol to among other things sniff out miscreants.



He believes such a step will help ameliorate the security challenges in the region and thereby ensure a peaceful and successful Christmas yuletide.