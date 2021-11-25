Ashanti Regional GNFS expresses worry over Sokoban Wood Village incident

Regional News of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Source: Nana Peprah, contributor

The Ashanti regional branch of the Ghana National Fire Service, GNFS has condemned an act that led to the stoning of its officers at Sokoban Wood Village, a suburb of the Nhyiaeso constituency in the Ashanti region.



DO3 Peter Addai, the Ashanti Regional Fire Safety Officer, speaking in an interview said it was very unfortunate how the residents resisted the firemen from dousing the fire and started stoning them.



Residents of Sokoban wood village on Wednesday went mad at fire officers who were assigned to quench fire for an unknown reason.



In an earlier interview with Kwadwo Boateng, the Assembly Member for the area, he said the aggrieved residents fought the firefighters after they realised the occupants of the house had allegedly lost all their belongings to the fire.



Commenting on the act, the assembly member, even though condemned the youth, also expressed worry over how the fire personnel delayed in coming to control the fire.



He had earlier revealed that the driver of the fire service vehicle sustained a severe injury after he was hit by a stone on his head.



“Many stores, houses, game centres, woods worth millions of cedis have all burnt into ashes," He said.



But reacting to the unfortunate act, DO3 Peter Addai said it is high time society stops attacking fire personnel in the line of their duties.



According to him it only took 7 minutes for the fire personnel to reach the scene after they had received the distress call at 18: 16 pm.



He further revealed that the driver and other personnel who got injured during the stoning incident are now doing well.



He however seized the opportunity to advise the general public to desist from making fire personnel their enemies, since they are there for the good of the citizenry.



He said even though the men were attacked, they did not give up on the work as they were able to put out the fire.



"Currently, the cause of the outbreak is not known and we're urging the general public to always cooperate with us since we're there for them."



Meanwhile, another investigative source reveals that the fire started from a wooden structured game centre near the village.







"We saw smoke all over the place and within a short time, the fire escalated. There are some people who smoke and also indulge in all kinds of drugs. We suspect them to be the main cause." An eyewitness told a reporter.





