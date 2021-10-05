Ashanti Region records 787 fire outbreaks, January to September 2021

Regional News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com

Ashanti Region has recorded 787 fire outbreaks between January and September 2021.



The region recorded 936 cases during the same period in 2020.



According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), it represented an approximate drop of 16 percent, and “can be attributed to the carefully planned strategic fire safety intensification programme championed by the Command”.



Director of logistics of the GNFS, Deputy Chief Fire Officer(DCFO) Heroine Boakye, said Ejura-Sekyeredumase on the other hand recorded just eight fire outbreaks so far this year, with no bush fires.



He disclosed these when she inaugurated a seven-unit apartment with a mechanized borehole at Ejura, in the Ashanti Region.



The zero bush fires, she said “is a welcome feat especially when considering the municipality’s importance to one of Government’s flagship program, Planting for Food and Jobs.”



She said the GNFS strategically liaised with the respective Municipal/District Agriculture Officers on educating and training farm owners, fire volunteer groups, and farm labourers on bush fire prevention.



The apartment was built by Barima Osei Hwedia II, Ejurahene, and his people to support the government’s efforts in providing accommodation for the staff of the GNFS in the Ejura Municipality.



DCFO Boakye praised the Ejurahene and the Municipal Assembly for “their immeasurable support towards Ejura Sekyeredumase, its environs, and the region as a whole.”



“Our march towards a fire-free and safe region cannot be possible without your invaluable assistance”.



Barima Osei Hwedie said with the help of the traditional council, he had embarked on vigorous infrastructural development to accommodate government workers who were posted to the town.



These, he said, included building of storey building apartments for medical doctors at Ejura Government Hospital and huge land for farming allocated to Ghana Prisons Service.