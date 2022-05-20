Ashanti Region recorded 121,000 hypertension cases in 2021

Health News of Friday, 20 May 2022

The Ashanti Regional Health Director, Dr Emmanuel Tenkorang, has disclosed that the region recorded the highest cases of hypertension in Ghana in 2021.



Addressing the media at the launch of World Hypertension Day, he said the region recorded 121,000 cases of hypertension out of 620,000 newly diagnosed cases nationwide.



Dr Tenkorang indicated that hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, was the ninth Out-Patient Department (OPD) attendance in the country and the second leading cause of admission in the region.