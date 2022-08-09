Ashanti Region benefiting immensely from infrastructure development under Akufo-Addo – Kwaku Gyasi

General News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

The Head of Communications for the Monitoring and Evaluation Secretariat, Kwaku Gyasi has emphasised that the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo remains committed to ensuring development across the length and breadth of Ghana.



According to him, the government is on course to deliver on its various infrastructure commitments distributed all over the country and aimed at contributing to the overall development of the country despite some unforeseen challenges.



“We are all aware that things have taken a downturn globally. The nation can be likened to a human body which despite all the planning can run into unfortunate occurrences including health issues and accidents. But that does not mean all hope is lost, it is rather now that we all need to forge together as a nation. And what we are telling our fellow Ghanaians is that the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo despite the challenges is doing much of everything including roads, health sector development and education. So we are pleading with Ghanaians to have patience and have faith in Nana Addo that eventually things will work out,” he told Kwame Sefa Kayi on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo Morning show.



The past few days have seen various accusations of neglect being directed at the current government by some persons in the Ashanti Region.



These persons including some youth groups say the region has been neglected by the government in terms of infrastructure development.



But speaking on Monday, July 8, 2022, edition of Kokrokoo, Mr Kwaku Gyasi adduced evidence to contradict the claims.



According to him, a recent assessment of government projects conducted by the MES in the Ashanti Region shows a significant number of infrastructure projects being undertaken by the government of President Akufo-Addo.



He made mentioned various projects including the Kumasi Central Market, the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Maternity Block & Children’s Block, Afari Military Hospital, Kumasi International Airport, Sewua Regional Hospital, Otumfuo Osei Tutu Ii Housing Estate, the Bekwai Municipal Hospital and the Asante Akim Municipal Hospital as some of the many infrastructures being developed by the government in the Ashanti Region.



“We recently visited the Ashanti Region and it was evident the government of President Akufo-Addo is doing a lot in terms of development,” he stated.



He noted that the hospital projects are all above significant completion level while the Asante Akim Hospital is completed.



“The Sawua Regional Hospitals is 99% complete and it has taken only the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government to do that. Today if you go to Asante Akyem the Municipal Hospital there is 100% complete with all the equipment installed. All that is left is for people to be employed. When you to Tepa the hospital is already operating,” he stated.



He emphasised that the completion and operationalisation of the projects will lead to several direct and indirect jobs which all form part of the government’s bigger plan to develop the country.



Kwaku Gyasi mentioned that the government has made huge investments in the road sector when it comes to the Ashanti Region including some contracts awarded for the construction of 100km of roads within the Inner City of Kumasi.



He outlined the cost of some selected projects in the Ashanti Region such as the Kumasi Central Market (US$278million), Kumasi International Airport (€124.9million), KATH Maternity and Children’s Block (€155million) and Suame Interchange (€156.4 million.)



He noted that the government beyond the projects he mentioned is still pursuing several flagship policies such as the One District One Factory, One Village One Dam and Planting for Food and Jobs which are all contributing to national growth.



He, therefore, called for public support for the government which he said is striving to develop the country amidst the current global economic crisis.







