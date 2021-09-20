Ashanti Region: Ejura Chief commissions ultramodern block for fire fighters

Regional News of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: Antwi Boasiako John, Contributor

The Chief of Ejura, Barima Osei Hwedie II on Saturday, September 18, 2021, commissioned a seven-unit ultramodern block for firefighters in the Ejura-Sekyeredumase District.



The new building which was solely financed by the Ejura Traditional Council is to house officials of the Ghana Fire Service in the district.



Addressing a gathering during the official handing over ceremony, Barima Osei Hwedie II who doubles as the Protocol Officer at the Office of the Vice President of Ghana stated that his traditional Council was determined to partner with appropriate stakeholders in solving the accommodation and logistical constraints of the security services.



"Indeed, the non-existence of permanent accommodation for Fire Service officials in the District was seriously hampering the work of the Command of the Fire Service," he added.







To this end, Barimah Osei Hwedie II noted that Ejura Traditional Council made available funds for the construction of the accommodation facility complex, which was duly handed over on 18 September 2021.



“Since ascending the throne five years ago, Ejura Traditional Council has embarked on a series of developmental projects including the construction of a six-unit apartment for the Medical Superintendent of Ejura Health Directorate, the release of over 600 hectares of land for the Ghana Prisons Service, construction of a three-unit block for Ejura Anglican Basic School, fencing of Ejura Government Hospital among others ".



Barima Osei Hwedie II urged the personnel of the Fire Service to ensure maintenance culture to prolong the lifespan of the building.



The event was also part of the activities to mark the 54th birthday of the chief and the 2021 Sekyerene Yam Festival brought top government officials to the Ejura community.



The National Deputy Fire Officer Madam Heran Boakye for her part commended Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II for his support to the Service.



She disclosed that the Ejura-Sekyeredumase fire station which was established in 1992 to provide safety cover for residents in the area has massive support from stakeholders in the district particularly Ejura Traditional Council.



