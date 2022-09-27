Ashanti RCC registers 2000 children under NHIS - Simon Osei-Mensah

Regional News of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah and the Ashanti Regional Co-ordinating Council have signed up to sponsor 2000 children below the age of 18 years in the Ashanti Region unto the National Health Insurance scheme.



The gesture was in support of an initiative of the Ashanti Regional Office of the NHIA dubbed, 1000k for health project meant to court the support of well-meaning Ghanaians to pay and underwrite the NHIS registration fees of at least 1,000 vulnerable children below the age of 18 living within communities in Ashanti Region.



Speaking to the media during a courtesy call on him by the CEO of the NHIA, Dr. Bernard Oko Boye, Hon. Simon Osei-Mensah noted that the initiative is a major milestone that will help address a major challenge bedeviling access to health care in the Region and the nation at large.



According to the Regional Minister, during his time as a Member of Parliament, he was a member of the Health Committee for eight years as such he is not oblivious of the challenges of the health sector, notwithstanding, he revealed that he is also aware of the various policies and strategies management of the NHIA are putting together for a successful NHIS.



Mr. Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister, personally paid GH₵6,000 to register the first 1000 children while the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council also paid GH₵6,000 to help register more children in the region into the scheme.



He said the intervention was not only a formidable initiative to improve NHIS and increase the numbers but also marked a milestone in the success story of the scheme in seeking good health for all citizens in the country.



Mr. Osei Mensah assured the support of the Regional Coordinating Council and called on all stakeholders to get on board to transform the health sector and build a healthier nation.



Dr. Bernard Oko Boye, Chief Executive Officer of the NHIA, revealed that the 1,000 for health project is an initiative to augment the government’s support for vulnerable children of which the enrolment of children with childhood cancer onto the NHIS is key.



70 years and above to get instant access after registering for NHIS.



The CEO of the NHIA, Dr. Bernard Oko Boye, also announced to the Ashanti Regional Minister that, the NHIA board has approved that ‘from 6pm today, and 70 years old and above who register with the NHIS can access health care on the same day’.



This initiative according to the CEO has become necessary due to the frustration some elderly people go through in the bid to access health care.



The waiting period of 30 days has therefore been waived for subscribers who are 70 years old and above just as pregnant women.