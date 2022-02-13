Ashanti: Policeman given 10 days to produce two cell breakers

General News of Sunday, 13 February 2022

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

A policeman has been given a 10 day ultimatum to produce two suspects said to have escaped from a cell at the Akropong Police Station within the Abuakwa District Command of the Ashanti Region, dailymailgh.com has learned.



The incident was reported on Tuesday, February 8, after the officer [name withheld], who was on a routine visit to the facility at about 5:20 a.m., detected that the inmates had escaped from lawful custody, according to sources familiar with the incident.



The duo, one of whom is a remand suspect broke through the wooden ceiling of the cells and escaped. The police will however not comment or give details of their identities.



A source however says the District Police Commander for the area who was notified of the development has authorized a serious manhunt for the two suspects.