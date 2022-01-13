Ashanti: No arrests as gunmen kill cattle owner at Dankyirakrom

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 13 January 2022

The Ghana branch of Tabital Pulaaku International, a group which seeks the welfare of Fulani residents worldwide is appealing to the Inspector General of Police to as a matter of urgency pursue the suspects involved in the recent violent attacks on its members.



The group says it is disturbed about the growing insecurity in Fulani communities across the country adding that their members who are mainly cattle owners and herdsmen now fear to go about their normal duties.



It further says police in these areas have done little to engender confidence with some residents accusing them of being complicit in some of the cases. The group is thus appealing to authorities for an urgent intervention.



A former General Secretary of Tabital Pulaaku International-Ghana Yakubu Musah Barry made this passionate appeal when he confirmed the killing of another cattle owner at Dankyirakrom, a community near Nsuta in the Sekyere Central District of the Ashanti Region on New Year’s eve to dailymailgh.com.



The deceased 47-year-old Alhaji Sumaila Amadu, was attacked by some unidentified gunmen who stormed his home around midnight. He was declared dead at the scene.



“He lives with his family at Ejura but he has a farm at Dankyirakrom. He had been receiving strange calls from people who demanded some money from him so he reported the matter to the police and subsequently changed his contact. Around midnight a group suspected to be Fulani people attacked him in his house and shot him dead. They even kidnapped one of his herders but he was later released by the assailants”, Barry narrated as he indicated the development appears to be the new wave of crime in Fulani communities in recent times.



“It is a worrying development… We are working with the police[to arrest the perpetrators]. Our worry is that some of the leadership hire lawyers to secure bail for these suspects. They have been recruiting these people to commit these heinous crimes and this is a security threat. We must track these “godfathers” as well”, he added.



Investigators found the lifeless body of the deceased in a pool of blood with his gushed-out intestines, a clear indication he was shot at the lower abdomen.



Police found two empty BB Cartridges at the entrance of the room and same were picked as exhibits, according to a police incident report sighted by dailymailgh.com.



A murder investigation has since been launched as police say a serious manhunt has been launched for eight suspects in what appears to be a new wave of crimes targeting cattle owners and herders in the area. The deceased has since been buried.