Ashanti NPP regional office closed again

Politics of Friday, 15 April 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

There is disquiet among the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party in the Ashanti Region following the closure of its office.



The situation has affected administrative operations as many begin to question the competence of the current executives led by its Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Wontumi).



In April last year, a landlady of the rented party office at Krofrom in Kumasi moved in to lock up the office over the alleged failure of the NPP to renew rent.



The office was later opened after talks between the interest groups. But the facility has been locked once again for no immediate known reasons.



Party Executives summoned



An internal election to pick new officers of the NPP has been characterized by violence and lawsuits.



Elections in the Mampong, Manso Nkwanta, Subin, Kumawu, Manhyia North and Ejisu have been characterized by controversies and conflicts.



Chairman of the Council of Elders, Reverend Mark Adu Gyamfi, says it has been difficult for party members to put their grievances before leadership in the region.



The Council has since summoned the Regional Executives to resolve all outstanding issues in the party.



“This is a political issue and must not be settled in court. We are meeting all the executives on Wednesday [over these issues] and tell them our piece of mind.



"As a party, we should be able to settle our issues out of court. So, henceforth, we are giving them the notice that they should never go to any court for resolutions without our permission, if they have to, we will recommend the court to them. We want all our party issues settled by ourselves.”



A former Presiding Member of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Abraham Boadi, has described the regional executives as failures and undeserving of retaining their positions.