Ashanti NPP Delegates Conference littered with Alan Kyeremanten posters, billboards

• The Ashanti NPP Delegates Conference is taking place in Kumasi



• Rumours continue to spread about Alan Kyeremanten's flagbearer ambition



• Alan Kyeremanten remains tight-lipped about contesting in NPP flagbearer race



It has emerged that the venue of the ongoing New Patriotic Party Delegates Conference has literally been decorated with pictures of Alan Kyeremanten.



His images were featured on huge banners and billboards, capturing different messages in support of his yet-to-be-announced intention to contest in the party's flagbearer race.



Some of the inscriptions read, “The Hope of Ghana: Alan Kyeremanten,” “The Unifier: Alan Kyeremanten, Ye nim wo firi tete,” “Jobs4 the People, Cash4 the People: Alan Kyeremanten,” and “Next to Lead: Alan Kyeremanten, Ye nim wo firi tete.”



Some of the major names that have come up with regards to the fagbearer position have been the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Akoto Afriyie, Joe Ghartey, among others.



During his recent visit to the Manhyia Palace, and in the presence of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo explained how some people in his party want his seat.



“I am here with the Minister of Transport, Minister for Works and Housing, the National Security Boss, Chairman One; Wontumi, the Food and Agriculture Minister; Owusu Afriyie, who wants to be President. I also have here with me someone who has long eyed the presidential seat, the Minister of Trade and Industry; Alan Kyeremanten, a very hard-working man. All of them are doing a good job,” he chuckled amidst loud noise from the crowd gathered at Manhyia.



