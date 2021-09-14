Ashanti NDC Youth Wing disowns faceless anti-Mahama camp

General News of Tuesday, 14 September 2021

• The NDC youth wing in Ashanti region have expressed support for John Mahama come 2024



• They say his brand is too strong to be soiled



• The wing issued a statement disowning a faceless faction that recently spoke against the former president



The Youth Wing of the main opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, has issued a statement disowning a supposed splinter group that had called on former President John Dramani Mahama to retire from presidential politics.



According to a September 13, 2021 statement signed by Osman Nabali Abdullah, the regional youth organizer of the NDC, the said group was faceless and unknown to the party.



"We will not dignify the content of their statement because the region does not know the existence of any such group. For the avoidance of doubt, there is no Youth group in Ashanti that operates by that name.



"This is the first time of any public statement by the said faceless group, and we are not surprised that their name just popped up at the time that Former President Mahama is in town," the statement read in part.



The statement stated further that the NDC Ashanti Youth Wing, fully supported the candidature of the former president for the next polls adding that his brand was too powerful to be soiled. Mahama has yet to declare whether he will run. He is currently in the Ashanti Region as part of his nationwide 'Thank You Tour.'



The anti-Mahama group in its statement over the weekend alleged that Mahama had neglected the party when he had power citing the distribution of regional appointees in his government.



“John Mahama, who could neglect the Ashanti Region this much now pretends to be the lover boy just to deceive us and neglect the region again.



"Our message to him is simple. He shouldn’t count on us because he neglected us when he had the power.



"NDC needs new leadership direction, a leader who is in to build a more formidable party, not one who is only in for his personal good,” their statement stated.



Statement by NDC Ashanti Youth Wing: Re: We need a leader, not Mahama



NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS

YOUTH WING - ASHANTI

For Immediate Release

Monday, 13-09-21

RE: WE NEED A LEADER NOT MAHAMA.



A faceless group calling itself NDC Ashanti Youth which is not known to the Regional Youth Wing has issued a useless statement with the sole aim to divert attention from the thank you tour by His Excellency John Dramani Mahama in Ashanti Region.



We will not dignify the content of their statement because, the region does not know the existence of any such group. For the avoidance of doubt, there is no Youth group in Ashanti that operates by that name.



This is the first time of any public statement by the said faceless group, and we are not surprised that their name just popped up at the time that Former President Mahama is in town.



One thing that, we in the Ashanti Youth Wing want to be known to all and sundry is that, the brand of H.E John Dramani Mahama is too powerful to be soiled with such a childish release.



We want to restate that, as far as the Regional Youth Wing is concerned, it is either H.E. John Mahama or no one else - *John Mahama till we win.*



Under this current economic hardships we are experiencing, Ghanaians will not forgive the NDC if we don't win power come 2024 and the only person who can lead us to victory is H.E John Mahama.



To all well meaning comrades far and near, kindly disregard the content of such baseless statement.



Our leader's track record in Ashanti is visible enough for all to see.



Signed

OSMAN NABALI ABDULLAH

[REGIONAL YOUTH ORGANIZER, ASHANTI]