Ashanti: 8 QNET agents arrested in suspected employment scam at Anwomaso

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

A joint security operation in the Ashanti Region has led to the arrest of eight people in a suspected employment scam linked to a network marketing company known as Q-Net.



The suspects were picked up on Wednesday (7 April 2022) during the intelligence-led operation which uncovered over 120 victims in a compound house at Anwomaso ‘High Tension’, who were being lectured on activities of Q-Net.



They were allegedly lured into that location under the pretext of securing them jobs for which they were charged a huge sums of money.



The victims, some of whom are foreign nationals, told dailymailgh.com that the agents were also assisting them gain admission into various schools abroad. They later discovered they have been recruited to undertake network marketing, something they objected to.



In all, eight suspects believed to be leaders of group were arrested by the police at the KNUST District. They have since been detained to assist police investigations.



“Their offices were searched and some Q-Net registration forms were retrieved”, a police report read adding, three Nigerians were handed over to the Ghana Immigration Service for further action.



Municipal Chief Executive for Oforikrom, Abraham Kwame Antwi who ordered immediate closure of the offices told reporters that his outfit will intensify such operations to avert a possible security threat.



The decision to embark on the swoop was authorized by the Municipal Security Council and the number of people involved in that activity were in excess of 100. During the swoop we arrested about 53 of them and after screening the suspects were arrested and detained and the rest were cautioned”, Kwame Antwi told Accra-based Asaase Radio.



“For now investigations have started, we intend to expand the operation to other areas within the municipality to avert any possible security threat”, he added.