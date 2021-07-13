Ashaiman police save two motorbike robbers from lynching

General News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Two robbers were nearly lynched at Ashaiman but for the timely inetrvention of Ghana Police Service personnel in the area.



The duo, 26-year-old Courage Nyaku and 18-year-old Sampson Tekye had attempted to rob a woman when they run out of luck.



A mob gathered in Ashaiman's Community 22 area and subjected the robbers to a good beating till the police arrived to intervene.



They are currently said to be receiving medical attention at the Tema General Hospital as a result of the beatings whiles police prosecution also prepares to file charges against them.



The Daily Guide newspaper quotes Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) George Antwi Tano, Crime Officer of the Ashaiman District Police Command as saying they received an alert on Monday morning at the Community 22 lorry station following which men were dispatched.



According to him, upon arrival at the scene, the two bloodied and babdly injured suspects had been subjected to assualt via the use of cement blocks, sticks and other implements.



Police said the two, whiles on a motor bike, had attempted to snatch the hand bag of a lady who sounded alarm leading to their accosting by people in the area.