Ashaiman operation: Military will do all it takes to arrest killers of young soldier – Defence Minister

General News of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The deputy Minister of Defence Kwaku Amankwa Manu has disclosed that the military will do all it takes to arrest the killers of a young soldier in Ashaiman last Saturday, March 4.



The minister contends that even though some of the actions of the soldiers in line with their operations are wrong and should be condemned, the military would not withdraw troops from Ashaiman until those culpable for the murder of Sherif Imoro are brought to justice.



Speaking in an interview on TV3’s Ghana Tonight programme on March 7, 2023, the deputy minister maintained that “we are doing investigations and again I want it to be on the record that the military will stop at nothing until we get those … committed that crime, it is becoming too many my brother.



“Sometimes I wonder if it is a crime to wear the uniform or to step out there and say you want to protect our land. Is it a crime to wear the uniform? These are people who are sacrificing a lot for the safety and security of the nation.



“But anytime there’s a problem the soldier is given a bad name. The soldiers will stop at nothing until we get the perpetrators of this crime," he stressed.



The minister apologized for the abuse and heavy handedness that characterised the operation and gave the public assurances that an investigation will be conducted. The minister also confirmed that the operation was sanctioned by the Military High Command.



“In operations of this nature, you will get one or two people who will be carried away. We apologise to those innocent Ghanaians who were caught up in this situation.



“Obviously, we will look at whatever went on and look at all those who got carried away by the incident. We will look at that,” he added.



Some soldiers invaded Ashaiman in the early hours of Tuesday apparently in search of murderers of their young colleague.



Several videos of the incident captured by some residents went viral on social media.



In some of these videos, personnel were seen hitting and brutalising those who were outside of their rooms.



The incident happened on the dawn of Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Official town in Ashaiman.





AM/SARA