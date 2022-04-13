Ashaiman is critical for NDC – NDC Ashaiman Chairman

Politics of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: happyghana.com

The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Ashaiman Constituency Chairman, Anthony Afenyo says the Dr. Kwabena Duffuor led Ahotor Project was launched in the constituency because of its significance to the party.



He described Ashaiman as one of the important and greatest constituencies in the history of the NDC. “The work Ashaiman has done from 1992 to date has made it one of the leading constituencies for the NDC in Ghana. Ashaiman has crafted itself as one of the most important and forbearing constituencies for the NDC in Ghana. We raised the results in the last election from 51,000 to 76,000 votes and you will not get this number elsewhere but in Ashaiman. The support for the NDC is superb because the people of Ashaiman believe in the NDC and will continue to believe in the party,” he told Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.



Former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffour officially launched the Ahotor Project for grassroots members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ashaiman on Thursday.



The donation includes a Public Address (PA) system, 100 plastic chairs and 4 canopies which can be rented out to generate revenue for members.



Speaking at the launch, Dr. Duffour said the Ahotor Project is a real deal for progress, jobs and to generate sustainable revenue for use as welfare such as hospital bills, funeral donations, school fees, etc.



According to Anthony Afenyo, the Ashaiman constituency stands tall in the progress and programs of the NDC, adding that the Ahotor project is not the only one they will accept. “If any bigwig of the NDC feels they have any policy, they should bring it and Ashaiman will support you no matter who you are.”