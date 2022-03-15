Ashaiman court remands Barker-vormawor again

General News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

The Ashaiman Magistrate Court has for the third time, remanded lead convener for #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Mawusi Barker-Vormawor into custody.



This was after the state prosecution team filed to show up when the case was called at the court on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.



At the commencement of proceedings, Justice Srem Sai of the defense counsel prayed for the discharge of their client, citing reasons such as the lack seriousness on the part of the prosecution and evidence to support the case.



However Chief Inspector George Doe, a police prosecutor asked the magistrate to stand down on the case for an hour, citing the absence of the state’s prosecution team.



However, the defense counsel maintained that their client be discharged explaining that standing down for an hour will not change the facts in the case which does not support the charge.



Chief Inspector Doe on his part said the offense pressed against the accused is an indictable one and that a duplicate copy of the documents on the case ought to be forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for advise.



On the argument of lack of evidence to support the charge, the prosecutor said the accused has only been brought to the magistrate court for commital proceedings, and that the proper trial will take place in another court.



Chief Inspector George Doe, standing in for the prosecution thus maintained that the state will commence a substantive trial against the accused at a later time.



The presiding magistrate, Eleanor Barnes adjourned sitting to Tuesday, March 29, 2022.



She however had a strong message for the prosecution saying she will not tolerate any form of lateness when the case is called at the next sitting



She emphasized that she will be forced to advise herself if the prosecution fails to adhere to the case scheduled at the next adjournment.



Meanwhile, the Tema High Court will, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 deliver its ruling on a bail application filed by the defense counsel.



The application at the High Court was filed following the decision by the magistrate court to deny Oliver Mawusi Barker-Vormawor bail, citing lack of jurisdiction to do such in relation to the charge of treason felony pressed against him.



An earlier effort by the defense counsel to get a Supreme Court ruling on the jurisdiction of the magistrate court to issue bail for their client proved futile, causing the lawyers to file the bail application at the High Court.



