Ashaiman NPP delegates sweep old constituency executives away

Politics of Sunday, 1 May 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

None of the new Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency executives in Ashaiman were able to retain their positions as fresh faces toppled them during the executive elections.



In what appears to be a call for a clean sheet ahead of the 2024 elections, delegates demonstrated their disappointment in the old executives as they failed to renew their mandate.



Rather, Mr. Alexander Amanor Narh-Gbeeku who is an estate developer was given the opportunity to champion the new breed of executives who were voted in as their chairman.



Earlier, he rallied the support of delegates promising a rebranded party in the area with the enthusiasm to win the Ashaiman seat for the NPP as well as making the party vibrant and attractive to floating voters.



See the full list of new constituency executives and their corresponding votes below;



Chairman



Alexander Amanor Narh-Gbeeku….774



1st Vice Chairman



Ahmed Ibrahim Saani….512



2nd Vice Chairman



Harriet Quansah….563



Secretary



Joseph Amano Otoo……814



Assistant Secretary



Salahu Deen Abubakar…..588



Treasurer



Francis Anyinatoe Bernard ………871



Organizer



KWASI DANSO…… 764



Women Organizer



Evelyn Aikins…..907



Youth Organizer



Foster Nana Kwadwo Bampo….519



Nasara



Alidu Salisu…..795



