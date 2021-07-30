Asenso Boakye inspects Ningo Prampram, Dansoman Sea Defense projects

Regional News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, the Works and Housing Minister, Francis Asenso Boakye, led a team of experts from the Ministry to inspect the Ningo Prampram and Dansoman Sea Defense projects.



This was for the minister to complete his official working visit to the Ministry’s coastal protection projects.



During the inspection, Asenso-Boakye learnt from the chiefs, fisherfolks, and other community stakeholders. In the case of the Dansoman Sea Defense project, the MP, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, expressed how beneficial these projects have been to indigenes along the coastlines by protecting lives and properties and enhancing livelihoods.



He was particularly pleased to know from the community leaders that, majority of the labour force deployed in undertaking these projects are indigenes, thereby promoting local economic development in the area of employment.



He assured that government would continue to devise strategies aimed at expanding coastal protection works to other communities along the country's coastlines.