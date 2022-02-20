Asenso-Boakye gifts young NPP critic tablet, money

Politics of Sunday, 20 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Eight-year-old says NPP did not show appreciation for her support



Mahama would have catered for my education if I supported him to win – Adobea



Don’t force your children into politics, Asenso urges parents



Works and Housing Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye has gifted an eight-year-old female critic of the government, Adobea, a new tablet and an undisclosed sum of money.



The minister, who is also the MP for Bantama, thanked the girl for the support she gave to him and the NPP in the December 2020 General Elections, asaaseradio.com reports.



Adobea is reported to have said in a video that the Akuffo-Addo-led government and her MP, Asenso-Boakye, were ungrateful because they did not look for her to show appreciation for the way she supported the NPP during the 2020 election through viral videos she made.



She added that if she had campaigned for the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) candidate, John Dramani Mahama and he won the election, John Mahama would have been paying for her school fees, and also been taking care of her family



Presenting the gift to her, the MP for Bantama said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP are grateful to the eight-year-old for her support during the elections.



He commended the eloquence and courage of the Adobea, who is in lower primary two.



The Bantama MP, however, cautioned the parents of the young girl and all parents against forcing the children into politics since it could likely affect her future.



He urged the parents of Adobea to help the young girl focus on her education.