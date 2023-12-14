Asenso-Boakye breakgound to commence upgrading works in Alogboshie community

General News of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Source: GNA

The Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye yesterday supervised the commencement of upgrading works which include the construction of primary and secondary drains, access roads, solid waste management facilities and security lights in Alogboshie, a suburb of Accra.



Under the auspices of the GARID Project, the provision of these infrastructural facilities is the beginning of a transformative journey for Alogboshie and other two low-income settlements within the Greater Accra Region.



Performing the groundbreaking ceremony, the sector Minister said the provision of these facilities is part of the government’s efforts to tackle and drastically mitigate the perennial flooding challenges in the communities which have been identified as flood-prone areas.



Asenso-Boakye disclosed that similar works will also commence in Akweteyman and Nima in fulfilment of the government’s commitment to enhance access to basic social infrastructure and most importantly, reducing the vulnerability of priority low-income communities within the Greater Accra region to flooding and other natural disasters.



Following the construction of storm drains from the Nima-Paloma area through Asylum Down to the Odaw River Chanel, as well as the repair of the broken sections of the Odaw Channel at Abofu, which spans from a section of Achimota Overhead bridge to the N1 Overhead bridge, Asenso-Boakye said good strides are being made to resettle project-affected persons.



“Similarly, resettlement of project-affected persons by the proposed reconstruction of Kaneshie storm drains will commence in January following which works will proceed.” The Minister added.



The GARID Project Coordinator, Dr Ohene Sarfoh, appealed to Ghanaians to support the government’s flood control measures by changing their behaviour towards solid waste disposal, choice of building locations and other climate-resilient flood mitigation measures.



He stressed that the implementation of the GARID Project’s interventions, and all other Government flood mitigation measures, will not succeed if such behaviour and underlying attitudes do not change.











