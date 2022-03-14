Asekantia Basic School needs infrastructure - Assemblyman appeals to government

Regional News of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



The Assemblyman for Asekantia has appealed to the government to attend to the deplorable state of infrastructure at the Asekantia Basic School in the Ahafo Ano Southwest District to invigorate a conducive environment in the community.



The Assemblyman for the area, Mr. Francis Kwao indicated that the school was built over 75 years ago but has not seen any major renovation. A situation that has been a major concern for parents and teachers at Asekantia.



“The school is more than 75 years. Although the government came to our aid to complete a 3-unit block, the old building poses a great threat. Whenever the rains are about to fall, the pupils are asked to go to the 3-unit block until the rains stop,” he expressed.



He added that the government has education at heart and therefore there is the need for the government to provide another 3-unit block to enable the school to accommodate the incredibly increasing number of studentships.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, some dwellers of the community said, the current state of the school poses a great threat and therefore calamity can befall the school without any attention being given to the school structure.



“When it is raining, the students have no place to hide. The school has inadequate teaching staff besides due to the poor road network, the teachers reach our community very late every day, so I am beseeching the government to come and help us,” a resident told GhanaWeb.



GhanaWeb's correspondent in the Ashanti Region's preliminary investigations revealed that, behind the deplorable state of the school was an illegal galamsey pit where the owner works there at night hours.



