Asawase: Salawudeen autopsy reveals blunt force injuries after ‘police beating’

Regional News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Source: dailymailgh.com

An autopsy report released has shown that the 34-year-old man Salawudeen Tafilu aka Shilla, died of blunt force injuries after he was allegedly beaten by police at Asawase during a July 23 arrest.



The autopsy found massive blood in his abdominal cavity, family sources say. The source also revealed he suffered a splenic rupture.



Tafilu’s death sparked uproar among the youth at ‘Goroo’, a popular neighbourhood in the Oforikrom Constituency of the Ashanti Region. The crowd besieged the Asawase Police Station and destroyed properties on sight.



Images widely shared online show shattered windows destroyed benches and a badly damaged metering system, taking the facility off the grid.



The officers have been accused of manhandling the deceased leading to his untimely death. However, the police administration is yet to comment on the issue.



Shortly after the autopsy, his body arrived at his home from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) on Monday (24 July). Family members burst into tears as some male adults prepared the body for burial rites according to Islamic rites.



Led by Yahaya Abdul-Aziz, the family has vowed to pursue the matter in the interest of justice. He wants the law to deal with the officers involved. Opinion leaders have also been urging the angry youth to exercise some restraints and not heighten tensions.



Security has increased at the Asawase Police Station pointing to a planned further attack.