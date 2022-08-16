Asanteman walk for Alan is an expression of freedom of movement - Nana Boakye

General News of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

Immediate past Chairman of the Tema West branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr. Dennis Amfo-Sefah, has lifted his voice in support of the recent walk organized for Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen in the Ashanti Region.



In an interview, Mr. Amfo-Sefah, who is popularly called Nana Boakye, said the march which saw the youth of Asanteman pour into the streets of Kumasi in Alan Kyerematen’s campaign shirts was “a good exercise of the freedom of movement as provided for under the 1992 constitution.”



“The constitution provides for every Ghanaian to exercise the right to move freely and express themselves by any means appropriate so long as they do not breach the peace and harm others. That was what happened and I am happy that Asanteman chose to exercise that right this way for Alan Kyerematen,” Nana Boakye said.



On Saturday, the youth in Kumasi poured into the streets clad in Alan Kyerematen T-shirts for a health walk.



The development drew criticisms from the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) with some executives demanding that the walk be called off because it is a partisan show of support for Mr. Kyerematen, who is expected to contest for the 2024 presidential ticket of the NPP.



However, the organizers of the walk refused to back down saying the walk was not partisan at all but a show of Asanteman’s love and appreciation for one of their illustrious sons, Mr. Kyeremanten.



Addressing the media, former MP for Nsuta-Kwaman Beposo, Kwame Asafo Adjei said, “We came today as men and women of Asanteman with special interest in the development of Asanteman and all allies to embark on a health walk. It is non-political as speculated.”



Some former MPs and ministers who served the John Agyekum Kufuor Administration also joined the health walk.



Supporters from other constituencies in the region also participated in the Health walk.



An initial count of participants as at 6:00am on 13th August, 2022 was close to 20,000 people.



“For me what is most important is that the walk was peaceful and lawful with the Police fully on notice,” said Nana Boakye, who added, “the constitution provides for the freedom of movement for everyone including those in Asanteman and they have just exercised that freedom.”