Asanteman must summon Wontumi over comment that Ashantis will 'blindly' vote for NPP – NDC man

Wontumi's comment is an insult to the Ashantehene, Asafo Agyei



Decision to go to IMF will not affect NPP’s vote in the Ashanti Region, Wontumi



Ashantis will vote for NPP even without any development project, Wontumi



Kwaku Asafo Agyei, the Ashanti Regional Deputy Communications Director for the National Democratic Congress, NDC, has berated the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako for saying that Ashantis will also vote for the NPP even if an NPP government fails to achieve anything in the region.



According to Kwaku Asafo Agyei, the comment by Wontumi is an insult to the head of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, 3news.com reports.



He, therefore, called on the Asanteman Traditional Council to summon Antwi Boasiako, who is popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, and make him apologise for the comments he made.



“I personally find the comment made by the Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Ashanti Region as unfortunate, embarrassing and an insult to his Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu after tirelessly calling on various governments to remember Ashanti Region in their developmental project,” Asafo Agyei is quoted to have said in an interview on Akoma FM.



Chairman Wontumi said that the government’s decision to go for an International Monetary Fund economic rescue programme will not after the fortunes of the NPP in the Ashanti Region.



According to him, Ashantis will always vote for the NPP every if an NPP government fails to bring any development to the region.



“NDC should forget 40% of votes in Ashanti Region, because with or without developments ‘we the Asantes will vote for NPP,” he said whiles justifying government's U-turn on seeking an IMF programme amid an economic downturn.







