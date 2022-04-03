Asanteman has not been fair to Essumeja-Asantemanso - Concerned Youth of Essumeja

Regional News of Sunday, 3 April 2022

Source: Sarkodie Nyarko,Contributor

The Concerned Youth of Essumeja in the Amansie East District of the Asante Region have expressed their dissatisfaction with the verdict given by Otumfour Osei Tutu II last Thursday 24th March 2022 concerning the chieftaincy dispute in which one Yaw Okyere has been appointed as the next chief.



In an open letter released by the association, their displeasure stems from the fact that Yaw Okyere cannot ascend the throne mainly because he is not a royal and not a descendant of the Gyebi Kankamfo stool whose lineage produces occupants for the stool.



According to their letter, they also respectfully do not agree with the fact that Otumfour said the "Aduana royal lineage has been extinct and no one qualifies to ascend the throne".



In their open letter issued by the Secretary of the association, Jude Nana Oduro who is popularly called King Sark, it stated that "The said name, Yaw Okyere is not known and has never contributed in any developmental projects in the community which is the basis for Otumfour Osei Tutu's verdict".



"Though Essumeja Traditional Council was faced with leadership deficit with respect to the unity of the elders and was unable to appoint a befitting person to occupy the throne, the power of whom to ascend the throne was and is still the prerogative of the Queen mother".



So, for Yaw Okyere’s name to be mentioned is a "Taboo and not right because Essumeja is under Kumasi" and they think something has gone amis and need Otumfuo's wise counsel on the matter.



These and many more are the reasons why the Concerned Youth of Essumeja feels that the verdict as given by the revered King, Otumfuo Osei Tutu ll isn't favourable to them. They are respectfully calling for a review and seeking the King's wise counsel on the matter and not to appoint a wrong person to lead Essumeja-Asantemanso.