Asantehene honoured by COAGPM president

General News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The President General of The Centre of Awareness Global Peace Mission (COAGPM), Professor Samuel Ato Duncan, has conferred an award on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for his contribution to peace building in the country.



Professor Duncan also presented a cheque for GH¢600,000 to Otumfuo in support of his development initiatives.



According to Professor Duncan, the Asantehene has on several occasions mediated in very complex conflict situations.



The award, which comprised a citation, a plague and a golden necklace, was presented to the Asantehene on Sunday on the occasion of the last Akwasidaekese celebrations at Manhyia in Kumasi.



He said it was surprising that the Asantehene was not ready to take the credit for his tact and wisdom in all those situations.



“The unity within the Asante State is testament to the wisdom and leadership qualities of the Asantehene, hence this should be celebrated by all,” he said.



The COAGPM was founded by Professor Duncan in the year 2000, with the aim of adopting and implementing practical strategies to address the challenges to peace globally.



As part of its mandate, the organisation established an annual public lecture which usually brings together leadership from all walks of life to dialogue on how to achieve peace in communities in the country.



During such public lectures, individuals and organisations that have distinguished themselves in fighting injustice and promoting peace are recognised.



The COA RMCL is the company that produces COA Mixture, formerly known as COA FS.



According to Professor Duncan, the Ashanti region has contributed immensely in the promotion of the drug.



“It is therefore expected that we also in our own small way contribute towards the development of the region that accepts our product,” he said.



He said COA RMCL has provided sponsorship for all the activities of the COAGPM over the years.



Prof. Duncan was hopeful that researchers would come out and partner the COA RMCL to conduct further research into the efficacy of COA Mixture.



“In recent times, our observational studies have given us every indication that COA Mixture, when given the needed attention, can turn around the health of many”, he mentioned.



He entreated Ghanaians and Africans in the Diaspora to partner the COA RMCL in further research to establish the full potential of COA Mixture.



COA Mixture is registered by the FDA as herbal medicine for general well-being.