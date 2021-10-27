Asantehene drives Former President Kufuor at Manhyia Palace

General News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A video shared by @Ashanti_Kingdom on Twitter gives us a sneak-peek into something that we do not see every day and involves two of Ghana’s revered men.



In the video, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is captured at the Manhyia Palace, giving a rare drive in a golf cart, through some of its streets, to the former president, John Agyekum Kufuor.



While it is unclear from what particular occasion the two met at the Manhyia Palace for, one thing is clear from the outfits of all the people seen in the visuals: it was a funeral.



Without exhibiting any stress at all, the Asantehene drives off the former president, John Kufuor, even as they are swiftly followed by the security details and palace guards, with a handful of fully dressed soldiers walking alongside the cart.



See the video here:



