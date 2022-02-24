Asantehene commends Media General for professional standard

General News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has commended the Media General Group for the educative and objective broadcast standards on its media platforms.



“We are very happy with the professional manner by which you approach your work, which is evident in what we see and hear on your television and radio stations,” Otumfuo said.



“As for your television station, TV3 it has become so popular that whenever you turn on your television it is what you see,” he noted.



He also commended Media General for using its platforms, especially Ghana’s Most Beautiful on TV3 to educate the public on the culture of Ghana and the Ghanaian people.



He encouraged the media group to use its radio and television stations to continue to do more of that and to be as professional and objective as they have been in doing their work.



The Asantehene decried the over-reliance on politics and political programmes by the media and challenged the Ghanaian media to focus on developmental issues more than politics to educate the public on matters that would benefit them.



“Let’s do politics during election periods and once elections are over, the media should focus on issues that would benefit the citizens more and not bring in politicians to just argue,” he noted.



He said it would be more appropriate, for instance, to invite the Education Minister to explain to the public the benefits of the policy of focusing on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) instead of bringing in politicians just to scream at each other.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II made these observations on Wednesday, February 23 when a delegation of the Board and Management of Media General paid a courtesy call on him at his Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.



The delegation was led by the Chairman of the Media General Board, Hon. Kojo Yankah, and included Beatrice Agyemang, Group CEO, Winfred Kingsley Afful, COO, Francis Doku, General Manager of Television and Faustina Dery, Deputy Ashanti Regional Manager.



The Board Chairman and Group CEO had earlier thanked the Asantehene for his wise counsel and encouragement when management called on him to seek his permission to launch Akoma FM and Onua TV in August 2019.



“We are very thankful for granting us the permission to launch these two new additions to the Media General Group in Kumasi,” Ms Agyemang said.



“Thanks to your advice we have been able to create wholesome and culturally rich content on both stations and they have become very good platforms to educate the public and for that we are very grateful,” the Group CEO noted.



The Media General Group is the leading media organisation, which owns and operates some of the leading media and production brands including TV3, Onua TV, 3FM, Onua FM, Connect FM, Akoma FM, 3news.com, Adesa Productions Limited and 3 Foundation.