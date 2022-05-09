Asantehene brings Memphis to a standstill with the rich Ashanti culture, social media reacts

Diasporia News of Monday, 9 May 2022

Asantehene celebrates Memphis Day with Americans



The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has shown Memphis what culture entails as he brought America to a standstill while displaying the rich Ashanti culture at the 2022 Memphis in May International Festival dedicated to Ghana.



As part of the King’s activities, he held a durbar where he sat in state with his chiefs and queen mothers just like he will do in the Ashanti Kingdom in Ghana, on Saturday, May 7, 2022.



Preceding the durbar, the Asantehene and his chiefs held a grand procession through the streets of Memphis where the colours and culture of Ashanti were put on full display.



Taking over the streets were countless men and women donned in the royal regalia with others wearing with pride the hand-woven kente of different colours.



This act got social media talking after the video of the King’s entrance was shared on social media.



Some of the comments made by some social media users read:



“I pray his administrative team can woo investors into his region with developmental interventions. flaunting gold yet develop. How contrasting.”



“This is beautiful, it would be more beautiful if it was done in a clean environment like this back home.”



“They should copy their developmental ideas and send them to Ghana ???????? it's a shame,” a user said while another added, “Awww arts and culture in the blender of America.”







