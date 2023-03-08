Asantehene blesses Francis Addai Nimo on his flagbearership race

Politics of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Source: Frank Owusu Kojo Asiamah

The Overlord of the Asante Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei-Tutu II, has blessed Francis Addai Nimoh as the latter seeks to contest as flagbearer aspirant for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The King, who received the aspirant at the Manhyia Palace during a courtesy call, also admonished Addai Nimoh to conduct a clean campaign ahead of the upcoming internal elections of the NPP.



Otumfuo furthermore asked him to show the delegates what he stood for and could do when given the nod as flagbearer.



“This is not your first time contesting as aspirant and so conduct yourself well just as you have done and win the hearts of your delegates”, Otumfuo admonished.



Otumfuo advised the NPP to choose a candidate that would be accepted by the mass of Ghanaians.



The King said Ghanaians were looking for someone who they could trust to seek their welfare.



This, he noted, makes it important to elect a person whose credibility can be attested to by all Ghanaians.



“I would urge the NPP to elect a person who can be accepted by all Ghanaians and whose credibility is positive”, the Asante King stated.



Francis Addai Nimoh, addressing the media at the Manhyia Palace, noted his delight over the blessings he received from Otumfuo.



He also noted his desire to begin a potent campaign in Ashanti as he seeks the endorsement of delegates in the region.



In him, he stated, lies an untainted credibility and a focused spirit to lead the NPP to win the upcoming 2024 general elections as flagbearer.



“I appeal to NPP members, especially delegates, to look to me to lead the party to win the 2024 polls since in me lies the vision to make Ghana work again with the implementation of transformational and job-creating policies for the betterment of all Ghanaians”, Francis Addai Nimoh stated.