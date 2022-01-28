Asante queen mothers call on Alan Kyeremanten

General News of Friday, 28 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A delegation of Queen mothers from the Asanteman Council of the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, led by Nana Agyakomaa Dufie II, the Mamponhemaa paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Trade and Industry and to invite him to the fifth anniversary of the enstoolment of Asantehemaa, Her Royal Majesty Nana Konadu Yiadom III.



The visit of the queen mothers was on behalf of the Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, to invite the Minister to the celebration of the fifth anniversary of her enstoolment as Asantehemaa.



The Minister welcoming the queen mothers to his office said: “As a son of the kingdom, I used the opportunity to discuss among many other things, as well as the way to establish a monument in honor of the queen mothers of the kingdom.”



The queen mothers explained that the event being the first such celebration of an Asantehemaa, could be turned into an annual affair to bring the people together in a festive mood and also to attract tourism.



Other members of the delegation were Nana Asantewaa II - Ejisuhemaa, Nana Akua Tinkwamaa II - Ahafo Kenyasi Number 2, Nana Ama Konadu - Eseresohemaa, Asantehemaa Akyeamhene and Nana Yaa Emoabaayie - Kenyasi Kumasihemaa.