Asante Youth to sponsor 47 candidates for 2024 elections after failed promises

Regional News of Monday, 27 June 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Angry youth of Asokore-Mampong in the Ashanti region have accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of neglecting Ashantis whose vote contributed to their victory in the 2016 and 2020 general elections.



The youth group also accused the 47 members of parliament in the region of not serving the interest of the electorate whom they represent in parliament.



Addressing the media in Kumasi, the spokesperson for the Asante Youth confederacy, Osei Akoto announced plans to sponsor some 47 individuals whom they trust would represent their interest well for the 2024 election.



“We’re telling them that we’re very sad that this situation has occurred. We’re not threatening them but we can promise them that if nothing is done about the current situation in the Ashanti region, we’re going to sponsor our own candidates, 47 of them, so that during the 2024 elections they’re going to stand aside, and we present our own candidates that we think can bring development to Ashanti region.”



The group has thus given the government and lawmakers in the region a one-week ultimatum to respond to their concerns or face their wrath in the coming days.



“Since the inception of the fourth republic in 1992, governments have come governments have gone. The Ashanti region has supported various governments through the kind of personalities and the votes that we give to them, but we’ve not seen the development that we need to get as a region.



“Ashanti region can boast of 47 Members of Parliament, across the political divide, both NPP and NDC. What have we seen? We were expecting that the massive support that we give to them will be commensurate with the development, but we’re not seeing it. We’ve seen total neglect! Promises have not been fulfilled, projects have been abandoned, and our roads are bad. We have prominent personalities that we supported in government. We thought that these people were going to be the agents of development in our region, but they have failed us.”