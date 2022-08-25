Asante Professionals Club-USA holds annual conference and fundraising dinner in Virginia

Diasporia News of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Source: George Kwasi Bright

The Asante Professionals Club-USA held its annual conference on August 20 in Springfield, Virginia. The network of Asante Professionals and loved ones from various parts of the United States gathered to deliberate and explore strategies to make an impact on the socio-economic development of Asanteman in line with Otumfuo’s development plan.



Ms. Barbara Acheampong the President of APC-USA opened the conference on Saturday morning with a welcome address. She recognized the presence of Hon. Francis Asenso-Boakye the MP for Bantama and Minister for Works and Housing and a founding member of Asante Professionals Club as well as Nana Osei Agyeman Bawuah, Otumfuo Aboafuohene, a patron of APC-USA.



APC-USA is currently focused on the design and implementation of healthcare and educational programs, two critical segments of Otumfuo’s Development Plan, and they continue to seek opportunities to engage and partner with individuals and institutions to further the programmatic goals.



APC-USA has initiated conversations with Babson College, a top-ranked entrepreneurship institution in the world for collaboration with Kwame Nkrumah University on skills development, exchange programs, and other opportunities essential for teaching and learning.



There are also long-term plans of establishing an Asante Development Bank. The group sought to engage various stakeholders in Asanteman on a regular basis to identify critical issues that need to be addressed in Asanteman.



The climax of the event was a fundraising dinner dance graced by Her Excellency Hajia Alima Mahama the Ambassador of Ghana to the United States. In her speech, she commended Ghanaians in the United States for their commitment to contribute their quota to the development of Ghana.



She urged the APC-USA to continue to build on their gains and hopefully such efforts would be extended to other parts of Ghana. She also praised Hon. Asenso Boakye as a founder of the Asante Professionals Club and TESCON (Tertiary Students Confederacy) of Ghana.



Awards were presented to some members for their exemplary service to the Club in the United States. Her Excellency Hajia Alima Mahama presented the APC-USA Leadership Award to Hon. Asenso Boakye. Outstanding Contribution Awards were presented to Dr. Afia Sarkodie, Dr. Gabriel Asumeng and Dr. Osei Dankwah, and Katakyie Dr. Akwasi Ampofo, Vice President of APC-USA.



Mrs. Awura Amma Asantewaa Oduro, Barbara Boafo, and Oheneyere Lydia Harris earned the Membership Drive and Service Awards. After the cutting of the anniversary cake, there was dancing and fun till midnight.



APC-USA is very appreciative of members and guests who attended and gave their time, effort and money to make the event memorable and a huge success. Ayikooo!!!! Thank you.



APC-USA has in recent times donated equipment to the Manhyia Hospital, school bag packs to the Manhyia Palace and supported with COVID-19 relief items to other institutions.



His Majesty Otumfuo’s recognition of APC-USA has provided a powerful foundation of support as they mobilize resources in the United States and work to actualize his commitment to improving social and economic lives across the Asante Kingdom.

Membership of the Asante Professionals Club is open to all Asante Indigenes with a basic College degree or other select certified professionals.





Members of APC-USA in a meeting