Asante Bekwai farmers give Ghana Gas a two-week ultimatum to pay their compensation

Regional News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Farmers at Asante Bekwai Denyasi in the Ashanti Region have issued a two-week ultimatum to the Ghana Gas Company Limited for the payment of their compensation.



According to them, Ghana Gas Company Limited should pay them the compensation they agreed on within the shortest possible time or face their wrath.



The aggrieved farmers, in an interaction with the media, said the company met them and talked over the laying of gas pipelines through their farms and paying for the affected farm produce, but they are yet to follow through on their agreement.



They also accused one farmer, identified as Kwaku Addai, of conniving with Ghana Gas Company Limited to pull a fast one on them.



“They have paid for the initial pipeline, but they later came to extend it, and they are yet to pay for that one. We are telling them that if they don’t pay us in two weeks, we won’t allow them to step onto our farms to work. Addai is the one leading them, and he is always giving us stories,” one farmer said on Rainbow Radio Accra.



Another said, “Ghana Gas said they were going to lay pipes in our farms, agreeing to 40 feet, but they extended it and said they would compensate us but haven’t done so. We need our money in two weeks, or we will even start cursing them and removing all their billboards.”



The accused person, Kwaku Addai, when sharing his side of the story, said that the aggrieved farmers were right and also pleaded with the company to do justice to the call of the farmers.



“I only asked them to calm down because they were ready to remove the billboards, and that is why they keep saying that I have gone for the money, but nobody has given me a dime”, he said.