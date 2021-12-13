Asante-Akim South raises the bar of awards to farmer

Regional News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: GNA

The Asante-Akim South Municipal Assembly has received applause for presenting a Matiz Chevrolet saloon car to the 2021 best farmer in the Municipality, seen as an improvement on the prizes to previous farmers.



Mr. Henry Ayibontey adjudged the Municipal Best Farmer, was handed the brand new car and other farming equipment for the first time in the 37-year history of the awards.



The Assembly gave other winners three tricycles, tabletop, and double-decker fridges, wax prints, knapsack sprayers, wellington boots, cutlasses, and weedicides.



A group of blind farmers at Obogu and an individual disabled farmer at Tokwai Asuboi were also recognised for defying their disability by engaging in farming.



That, many believe, is the way to go as a country to show appreciation to farmers for their immense contribution to national development.



Days after the awards ceremony, people continue to praise the Assembly for raising the bar for others to follow in subsequent years.



The leadership of Persons with Disability (PWD) in both the Municipal and Region levels has officially commended the assembly for recognising the efforts of their members.



Nana Kyei Ababio, the Chief of Banso, told the Ghana News Agency that the Assembly deserved commendation for providing this year’s best farmer with a car.



He said farmers had been touted as the backbone of the economy over the years but their prizes did not commensurate with their efforts and sacrifices.



“We need to properly appreciate the efforts of farmers for feeding the country all year round even under difficult situations,” he stated.



“That is why the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asante-Akim South, Mr. Alexander Frimpong, and his management team need to be praised for honouring this year’s best farmer with a car.”



He said it was important for all assemblies across the country to emulate the example to motivate farmers to do more in the interest of food security.



Mr. Frimpong, on his part, said the farmers deserved more than a car but resource constraints had been hindering the Assembly from giving them what they were due.



He said the Assembly embarked on fundraising towards the celebration early in the year to mobilise enough resources for the event and remained committed to supporting farmers to produce enough food for the people.