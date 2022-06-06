Asante-Akim South NDC marks June 4 with clean-up exercise

General News of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: GNA

The Asante-Akim South branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has marked this year’s edition of the June 4 Anniversary with a clean-up exercise at the Obogu Constituency in the Ashanti Region.



Members of the party across the constituency joined the executives to clean the streets to mark the day, which also coincided with the 30th Anniversary of the NDC.



The June 4 uprising in 1979, led by former President Jerry John Rawlings, arose out of a combination of corruption, bad governance, frustration among the public, and misunderstanding within the Ghanaian army.



Celebrated every year to mark the revolution, which proponents believed restored probity and accountability, members of the NDC in the Constituency marked the 43rd anniversary with a clean-up exercise in honour of their founder.



Regional executives including Mr Abass Nurudeen, the Regional Communications Officer, Mr Prince Arthur, the Deputy Regional Treasurer, and Mr De-graft Fokuo, a former District Chief Executive, took part in the exercise.



Mr Nurudeen said the NDC was a development-oriented party that had accelerated the country’s growth more than any party under the Fourth Republic.



It had a track record of contributing immensely to infrastructural development in health, education, roads, water and sanitation among others and so deserved another term to serve the good people of Ghana, he said.



Mr Nurudeen entreated members to be proud of the party’s achievements and canvass for votes as they stepped up preparation for 2024.



Mr Ibrahim Musah, the Constituency Chairman, applauded the party faithful for their continuous support to promote party activities and urged them to remain committed to mobilising the grassroots for victory in 2024.



The NDC remained formidable in the Ashanti Region and targeted 10 seats, including the Asante-Akim South, in the next general election, he said.



He called for a united front ahead of the “crucial election in 2024 as the NDC cannot afford to lose because it has a country to rescue from unprecedented mismanagement and corruption.”