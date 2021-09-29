Asante Akim South DCE nominee gets 100% endorsement

Regional News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Asante Akim South District Chief Executive Alexander Frimpong has received 100% endorsement from the assembly members.



All the 66 assembly members voted YES for the President’s nominee to endorse him as DCE.



The nominee promised to undertake his duties in a manner that will ensure that the promises of the President are realized.



A number of MMDCE nominees across the country have been unanimously accepted by their respective Assemblies while others have been outrightly rejected.



The President made nominations for the about 260 MMDAs across the country with the Electoral Commission overseeing confirmation or otherwise by the Assemblies.



